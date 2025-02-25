Call for GI tag to revive Gangarampur’s dying handloom industry

BALURGHAT: Following the GI recognition of Kheer Doi, researchers and experts are now advocating for the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Gangarampur’s handloom industry. The once-thriving industry, now on the verge of extinction, is in dire need of revival.

Gangarampur, one of the oldest towns in South Dinajpur, was once a flourishing hub for handloom weaving. The industry saw rapid growth in the 1970s and 1980s, especially with the influx of refugees from Bangladesh. Areas like Bandhmor, Bordangi, Belbari, Thangapara, Neeldanga and Keshabpur became renowned for their handwoven sarees, which gained immense popularity across Bengal. However, with the rise of machine-made sarees, the demand for Gangarampur’s handloom products dwindled significantly.

Researcher Samit Kumar Saha highlighted the deep historical roots of Gangarampur’s weaving tradition. “I discovered an ancient manuscript, Padmamangal, written by poet Jagat Jiban in a village in North Dinajpur.

The text, dating back 400 years, mentions the famed Pata Vastra (woven fabric) of Dinajpur, which later evolved into Gangarampur’s handloom sarees.

This proves the antiquity of the craft, making it eligible for GI recognition. The government must take immediate steps to grant GI status, which is crucial for the industry’s survival,” he stated.

Samit Ghosh, another researcher, echoed similar concerns. “Gangarampur’s handloom industry has a long history but its expansion was primarily driven by refugee weavers from Bangladesh. Unfortunately, the popularity of power loom sarees has pushed this traditional industry to the brink of collapse. A GI tag could help revive it,” he said.

Despite various initiatives by both state and central governments, the condition of Gangarampur’s handloom sector remains dire. Prominent figures are now pushing for GI recognition as a means of revitalisation.

Renowned writer Subodh Dey, who has extensively researched the industry, expressed his concerns. “I had a shocking experience while studying Gangarampur’s handloom industry. It is almost extinct. A GI tag is essential to preserve this heritage and the administration must act swiftly,” he urged.

Veteran weaver Harihar Sarkar, who has been in the trade for generations, reflected on the industry’s decline. “We have been weaving sarees since our forefathers migrated from Bangladesh. Over time, power looms have replaced handlooms, yet our industry remains neglected,” he lamented.

As Gangarampur’s rich handloom tradition faces an uncertain future, experts, researchers and weavers are now looking to the government to take urgent steps for GI certification, hoping it will restore the industry’s lost glory.