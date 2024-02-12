Calendar to be launched as ‘Sonar Kella’ turns 50

Kolkata: “Vanish,” “Kanta ki era bechhe Khaaye?,” “Mistake… mistake” - the mere mention of Sonar Kella (1974), Satyajit Ray’s first Feluda film, brings forth a flood of favourite dialogues. As we celebrate the film’s 50th year, every line from the iconic trio of Feluda, Topshe, and Lalmohan Babu echoes in our minds.



The narrative revolves around Mukul, who recalls his past life, navigating challenges, and how Feluda solves the case with his mogojastro. Even after half a century, ‘Sonar Kella’ continues to remain one of Bengalis’ favourite films.

Fifty years after the release of the film, Mukul will return to his familiar neighbourhood. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of ‘Sonar Kella’, a calendar titled ‘Sonar Kella 50’ is set to be released. Presented by Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers, The Dreamers is also a part of the initiative.

On February 20, Sandip Ray, Siddhartha Chatterjee (Topshe) and Kushal ‘Mukul’ Chakraborty will be present at the launch of the calendar at a house in Padmapukur, Bhawanipur, which was featured as one of the houses in Mukul’s neighbourhood in the iconic film.

The calendar includes photos from the shooting of the film, lobby cards, booklet, Satyajit Ray’s hand-drawn title card, Feluda’s room interior design, movie posters, book covers, and more.