Calcutta University to hold int’l seminar on inclusion of people with disabilities on Dec 5

Kolkata: The Calcutta University (CU) will be organising a one-day international seminar on facilitating independent living and inclusion of people with disabilities on December 5. A skill training hands-on workshop will also be conducted on evidenced-based interventions for people with disabilities by the varsity on December 7. Both the seminar and workshop will be conducted at the Alipore campus of Calcutta University on the account of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

The coordinator and convenor of the programme is Santoshi Halder, professor of the Education department in CU.

The seminar will delve into various topics, including importance of sports and regular physical activities in the life of people with disabilities, speech fluency disorders, theory of mind from the perspective of Autism spectrum disorder and enabling the disabled. There will be a session on the practice of music therapy in Hungary. Music therapy practice can be repetitive and expressive.

The seminar sessions are open to all, including school teachers, college teachers, special educators, students and scholars but a registration fee has been levied for both the seminar and workshop.

The last date of registration for both seminar and workshop is November 25.