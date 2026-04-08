Calcutta University to finalise uniform admission rule soon

Kolkata: Calcutta University is set to finalise a uniform admission policy for undergraduate courses, Vice-Chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh said, even as the institution postponed Semester I examinations scheduled after April 13 due to constraints linked to the West Bengal Assembly elections.



The proposed admission framework aims to bring all affiliated colleges under a single rule. University authorities have already held discussions with college principals, where two approaches emerged for preparing merit lists under the centralised admission portal — retaining the ‘best of four’ aggregate or combining it with marks obtained in the subject a candidate intends to pursue as a major.

“Two views have emerged from discussions with principals. We are working towards adopting a single rule for all the colleges under the university,” Ghosh said. He added that differing criteria across colleges would not be appropriate. The final decision is expected shortly and will be communicated to the Higher Education Department for necessary changes to the admission portal. In a separate development, the university deferred Semester I undergraduate theoretical examinations for B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com courses under both CCF and CBCS frameworks. A notification issued on Monday said revised dates would be announced later.

Officials said the postponement was necessitated by logistical difficulties arising from election arrangements. Several colleges have been requisitioned to house central forces, while many teachers and non-teaching staff have been assigned poll duties, making it difficult to conduct examinations, particularly at away centres.

The decision has raised concerns over further delays in an already disrupted academic calendar. Some members of the academic community, however, said the postponement was unavoidable, with college principals pointing to a shortage of rooms and invigilators as a key constraint.