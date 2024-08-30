Calcutta University reintroduces ‘Earn While You Learn’ prog

Kolkata: The Calcutta University (CU) is reintroducing ‘Earn While You Learn’ programme for Master Degree students who do not receive any other scholarship or stipends allowing them the opportunity to work in the Administrative department of the university and earn a token money while pursuing academics.



“We have invited proposals through proper channels from Master Degree students admitted in the university departments. A student can work for a maximum period of 15 days a month or 20 hours a week under the project. The maximum admissible remuneration will be Rs 400 per day for such work,” said a senior CU official.

The programme was stalled during the Covid period with the University Grants Commission (UGC) stopping financial assistance for such programmes. The university will bear such expenses on its own. Similar programmes are being run in foreign universities. Besides this, the university has invited proposals for various grants for students, teachers and officers to provide limited support and to encourage academic and research activities and technical upgradation. Provisions have been created from the university’s budget.

Proposals have been invited from regular assistant professors and associate professors who do not have any sponsored research project running under them. The maximum admissible grant is Rs 1.5 lakh per project (less than 1 year duration). Proposals have also been sought from fulltime registered Ph.D. students for domestic travel purposes to present their works, participate in field study for research experience or internship in a laboratory/ library/ archive, participate in prestigious expeditions representing the department or university. The maximum admissible grant is Rs 20,000/- per student. The maximum admissible grant will be Rs 25,000 for domestic travel and Rs 50,000 for international travel for regular assistant professors and associate professors and administrative officers of equivalent ranks for domestic/ international travel purpose to present their works as oral paper/ keynote speech/ invited lecture or for participating in an important meeting/ presenting a proposal for grant on behalf of the university.

All details associated with such facilities provided by the university have been uploaded on its website. The university has sanctioned Rs 90 lakh from its own funds for

such programmes.