Calcutta University offers solutions after 120 answer scripts go missing

Kolkata: Answer scripts for the Bengali paper of the first semester have reportedly been lost, affecting approximately 120 postgraduate (MA) students studying at various colleges under Calcutta University (CU). To address this, the university has proposed several options for those impacted: students can either accept their highest marks from other papers, take a fresh exam, or, for those whose marks were submitted, accept those marks without the option for review.

The issue surfaced after the syndicate meeting on October 29, where the issue was discussed. According to sources, around 120 answer scripts were misplaced by three colleges — two in Kolkata and one in South 24-Parganas. Reports indicate that scripts from the South 24-Parganas colleges were burned, while an examiner from a Kolkata college claimed to have misplaced evaluated scripts after submitting them to the college’s PG coordinator. Another college claimed to have misplaced only one answer sheet.

Shanta Dutta Dey, interim vice-chancellor (V-C) of CU, criticised the negligence of the colleges, stating: “These answer scripts were not submitted to the university and are lost due to utter irresponsibility on the part of the colleges. The university is committed to protecting students’ interests and has provided clear options for them to choose from.” Approximately 60 scripts were lost after colleges submitted marks to the university. As per the decision taken in the syndicate meeting, those students will be given three choices: accept the submitted marks without review, accept the highest marks from other papers as a substitute for the lost Bengali paper, or take a retest. Students whose answer scripts were lost without mark submission will be given the last two options of accepting the highest marks or taking a retest.

“We told the principal’s and PG co-ordinators of the concerned colleges to inform the students about these options so they can choose what is best for them,” said Dey. Additionally, CU has taken a firm stance against the negligence, mandating that colleges do internal inquiries and potential disciplinary action against those responsible. Dey added, “If the university finds the punishment inadequate, we will take strong action.”