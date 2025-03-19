Calcutta University forms committee to speed-up ABC ID creation

Kolkata: Calcutta University has formed a 12-member committee of college principals to speed up the process of creating Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) IDs for students from 138 affiliated colleges. This step aims to resolve delays affecting over two lakh students from the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.

ABC IDs, linked to DigiLocker, are important for students as they allow credit transfers and help with higher education admissions and job applications. Without these IDs, students may face difficulties in transferring credits to other universities or securing jobs where such credentials are required.

Registrar Debashis Das recently convened with college principals to address this issue, resulting in the formation of a dedicated committee. The committee comprises principals from institutions such as Asutosh College, New Alipore College, Dinabandhu Andrews College, Behala College, South Calcutta Girls College, and Goenka College of Commerce.

Manas Kabi, principal of Asutosh College, said, “Most of the ABC ID work for the 2024-25 session is complete. However, delays in creating IDs for students from previous years caused challenges. With this committee, we hope to speed up the process.”

Jaydip Sarangi, principal of New Alipore College, added, “The committee will first prepare a proposal and work with the university to implement solutions.”

Following an online meeting with 90 principals on March 13, where many expressed a preference for in-person discussions, the university held the recent meeting. This session addressed those concerns and led to the committee’s formation.