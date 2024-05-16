Calcutta University extends dates of summer internship

Kolkata: The Calcutta University (CU) has extended the dates of summer internship for students of its affiliated colleges for a period of one month. Earlier, the varsity had directed its colleges to arrange summer internships for its students from May 16 to 30.



However, in the wake of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections with several colleges acting as strong rooms, there were requests from the authorities for extension of the internship period. Now, Calcutta University has issued directions that summer internships will be allowed from May 16 to June 30.

The students can do internships in different organisations. Community engagement programmes and field surveys will also come under the aegis of such summer internships. The concerned organisation will issue a certificate against the internship.

CU has directed the colleges to depute a nodal officer in each of the institutions for overseeing the summer internship programme.

The nodal officer will keep track of the organisations where students will be doing the same.

He will also be in touch with government as well as private companies to explore more possibilities of internship.

The modalities of internship as framed by the university state that every student undertaking summer internship shall maintain a project notebook which will carry 02 (two) credits and the programme shall be followed by a viva of 01 (one) credit. The evaluation on the basis of the project notebook and viva shall be made by an external expert to be appointed by the university on the basis of recommendation made by

the college.

The project notebook shall be duly signed by a teacher of the concerned college, authorised for the purpose, before the date of evaluation.