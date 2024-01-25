Calcutta University celebrates 167th foundation day

On the 167th foundation day of Calcutta University, Chancellor C V Ananda Bose gave a speech in Bengali and urged people to fight for a corruption-free campus and education system.

For the first time, a former vice-chancellor (V-C), pro-V-C (academic and finance) and registrar were invited for the programme. Interim V-C Santa Dutta (De) said that she had called everyone, as any person who had previously worked in the university is its architect. When asked whether anyone from the Higher Education department was invited, she said: “We did not call anyone from the department. We have only called academicians.”

While the Chancellor’s convoy was entering the university, Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) staged a protest against him regarding the current state of Higher Education. The programme started with flag hoisting, followed by distribution of kits to children.

Later, while addressing the gathering, Bose said: “Those who want a corruption-free campus and education system, come forward. Let us join together, fight together and win together for our children.” On the sidelines,“Calcutta University is a treasure house of knowledge and source of inspiration. Calcutta University represents the pride of the nation.”