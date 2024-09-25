Calcutta Univ to host medal and Ph.D. award ceremony on Oct 3

Kolkata: The Calcutta University is set to organise a medal and Ph.D. award ceremony on October 3 at its Centenary Auditorium. According to the university’s stakeholders, this event is a substitute for the convocation, which was last held in 2020.

The university will confer Ph.D. degree certificates on recipients who were awarded the degree between December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2023. To ensure a smooth and orderly ceremony, the university has published a set of guidelines for all recipients of degree certificates and medals. Only Ph.D. recipients with suitable photo identification and a copy of their provisional Ph.D. award letter will be allowed to enter the campus. Medal recipients must enter with the identity card issued by the concerned university section. No other accompanying persons will be allowed, except for physically challenged recipients who may bring one accompanying person with prior written notification.

Bulky bags and electronic gadgets are not allowed. Mobile phones must be kept silent or switched off inside the auditorium. Carrying food and beverages inside the auditorium is strictly prohibited. Untoward items are not allowed inside the campus. Additionally, recipients must follow the time schedule provided by the university for registration and reaching their designated seats.

While the university aims to ensure a well-organised and dignified ceremony, some stakeholders, including teachers and students, have raised concerns about the necessity of such strict measures, particularly regarding the restriction on accompanying persons. They argue that these restrictions could create unnecessary inconvenience for recipients and their families. Calls to the vice-chancellor and registrar of Calcutta University regarding the issue have gone unanswered.