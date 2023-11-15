Calcutta Univ to host 5-day translational training prog

Kolkata: The department of Comparative Indian Language and Literature at Calcutta University (CU) in collaboration with RUSA 2.0 (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) is hosting a five-day national level translational training programme from December 19 to 23 with the objective of providing participants with the knowledge of the discipline of Translational Studies.



“The programme is aimed to prepare and equip the participants with the new age advancement in this field that includes literary translation, machine translation and its usage in the time of artificial intelligence, legal translation, commercial translation etc.

It seeks to create a community of future translators who will undoubtedly have a positive influence on the constantly evolving multilingual societies that surround us,” Dr Mrinmoy Pramanick, head of the department of Comparative Indian Language and Literature and the programme convenor said.

The programme is open for teachers, research scholars, graduate students from any discipline.

Translational Studies is part of the course curriculum in a number of higher educational institutions and Calcutta University also has a paper on this in Comparative Indian Language and Literature.

The programme was notified on the website of CU on November 7 and the last date for registration is November 25. “We are delighted with the response that we have been receiving not only from other states but also from foreign countries, particularly from Bangladesh and African countries. However, we will limit the number of participants to 100. The selected candidates will be informed by November 30,” Pramanick said.

There is no registration fee for attending the training programme that will be held at the College Street campus of the university. Seminar kit, working lunch, tea and snacks will be provided to the participants for all five days.

Certificates will be issued to the participants after successful completion of the course, including two assignments that should be completed within the duration of the programme.

No travelling allowance or accommodation will be provided.