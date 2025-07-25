Calcutta National Medical College among best hospitals in labour room infrastructure

Kolkata: The Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) emerged to be one of the best hospitals in the country for its labour room infrastructure under the “National Quality Certification” programme carried out by the Union Health Ministry.

The labour room and the maternity operation theatre at CNMCH have received the LaQshya (labour room quality improvement initiative) certificate with a score of 97.50 per cent. The hospital had earlier also secured 80 per cent marks on this parameter. The certification carried out by the Central government said that the hospital has the best quality infrastructure on the specific parameter. The hospital will also be awarded a prize money of Rs 12 lakh.

Under the “National Quality Certification” programme, a central team visits the hospital, inspects the quality of the beds in the gynaecological department and if the patients were getting proper services without any difficulties. In June, the team visited the hospital and carried out the inspection of the ward. The result was published on Wednesday.

The maternity operation theatre of the hospital scored 90.83 per cent marks. Several criteria, including quality of service starting from antenatal check-ups, during childbirth and post-delivery, equipment, manpower, fortifying of maternity critical care services and respectful maternity care, are taken into account while certifying hospitals across the country. The programme under the National Health Mission (NHM) is aimed at reducing preventable maternal, as well as newborn, mortality.

The CNMC&H had received the LaQshya certificate from the Union health ministry for its maternity care in the past as well. This medical college is known for its extensive outpatient, daycare, and indoor patient care services, with a high volume of patients daily. The hospital sees a significant number of patients daily, with more than 8,000 patients attending the outpatient department each day, sources said.