Calcutta Medical College conducts complex surgery

Kolkata: The Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) has carried out a c-section on a woman, a critical patient with heart related ailments who has successfully given birth to a child.

Moumita Barman (26), a resident of Balurghat got married a year ago. She had suddenly complained about respiratory distress and chest pain. A local doctor carried out an ECG on the patient and it was found that she had a heart ailment.

The woman also became pregnant by that time. The doctors at Balurghat told the patient’s family members that it was difficult to carry out surgery considering the patient’s heart condition. An operation should be carried after a pacemaker is installed on the patient. The family members took the patient to the outdoor department of the CNMCH. After examination the doctors found that the formation of the lung of the baby in her womb was not yet completed. Even the heart of the mother was also having a serious issue. A temporary pacemaker was installed on the patient and injection was administered on the patient several times to help complete the formation of the lung of the baby inside the womb.

Four doses of injection were administered. A surgery was carried out on the patient with a temporary pacemaker on and the woman delivered a child. Both are stated to be well.