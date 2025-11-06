Calcutta High Court seeks ECI affidavit on use of 2002 voter list for roll revision

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to submit an affidavit explaining why the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal is being conducted using the 2002 voter list as its base.

The directive came from a division bench led by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the ECI’s decision to rely on two-decade-old data for the revision process. The bench asked the Commission to file its response by November 19.

The petitioners have sought an order directing the ECI to conduct the SIR using information and documents updated as of 2025. They argued that using the 2002 rolls could lead to inaccuracies in the present voter list and exclude eligible electors.

Appearing for the ECI, its counsel informed the court that the last special intensive revision had been conducted in 2002 and that the present exercise follows the same procedural framework. The Commission maintained that voters whose names already appear on the electoral rolls need not submit fresh documents, while Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have already begun door-to-door verification across constituencies.

The petitioners also raised concerns over the safety of BLOs, alleging that several field workers were facing intimidation during the verification process. They urged the court to direct the state to ensure adequate protection for those engaged in the revision exercise.

The bench, however, refrained from passing any specific order on security arrangements, observing that it was within the state government’s domain to safeguard its employees. The matter will be heard again after the Election Commission files its affidavit later this month.