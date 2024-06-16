Calcutta High Court Circuit Bench in Jalpaiguri nears completion

Jalpaiguri: Legal proceedings can soon commence at the permanent infrastructure of the Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court in Jalpaiguri later this year, said Calcutta High Court Judge Biswajit Bose after inspecting the ongoing construction work on Sunday.



Accompanied by Justice Sampa Sarkar, they reviewed the progress of the permanent infrastructure and conducted a brief meeting with the Jalpaiguri district administration, the Public Works Department (PWD), and the contractors responsible for the project. During the meeting, they discussed various issues and set deadlines.Construction of the permanent infrastructure for the Circuit Bench began three years ago in the Paharpur area near Jalpaiguri town, with the state government allocating 40.08 acres of land for this purpose. Currently, the main courthouse building is nearing completion. Justices Sampa Sarkar and Biswajit Bose inspected the site, including several courtrooms, to assess the quality of the work.

Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Sama Parveen, District Superintendent of Police Umesh Ganpath Khandbahale, PWD officials, and representatives from other departments were present during the visit. The judges held a brief meeting to review the project’s progress.

Justice Biswajit Basu remarked: “The work is progressing very well. The PWD and other departments are performing admirably.

However, there have been delays due to issues with the approach road. Once resolved, trial proceedings can commence in the new building. We have set a new deadline after discussing with all administrative departments present today. Legal hearings in the new building will start this year.”

Addressing queries about the Dhupguri sub-divisional court, Justice Biswajit Basu mentioned that land has already been allocated for the court, and construction of the court building, along with accommodations for judicial officers, is expected to commence shortly.