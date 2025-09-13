Calcutta High Court cautions BJP ex-servicemen’s wing

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday pulled up the ex-servicemen’s wing of the BJP for flouting its earlier order and allowed a final caution before stricter action.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh voiced concern after the court learnt that BJP functionaries had been present at the sit-in demonstration on Mayo Road on Thursday, even though the bench had clearly directed that office-bearers of the party must not participate.

During the hearing, Justice Ghosh reminded the petitioner’s lawyer that the protest had been permitted on the understanding that it would reflect the concerns of retired defence personnel alone. “You tried to give an impression that the purpose of the dharna was to highlight the grievances of ex-servicemen without any political agenda. I respected the emotion of ex-servicemen,” the judge observed.

The state’s counsel submitted photographs to the court showing the presence of one BJP office-bearer and another party leader at the gathering. The petitioner’s counsel responded that the office-bearer had left the site once he came to know of the restriction imposed by the court. Justice Ghosh noted that if there had been uncertainty regarding the order, the petitioner could have sought clarification instead of risking a violation. He added that it would have been more appropriate had the protest remained restricted to ex-servicemen.

The court cautioned all sides that this was the last warning, stressing that any further breach would invite harsher judicial measures.