Calcutta HC YouTube channel ‘hacked’

Kolkata: The YouTube channel of Calcutta High Court on Monday possibly got hacked during the live stream of court proceedings of the

vacation bench.

During the live streaming of the bench of Justice Subhendu Samanta, an obscene video suddenly began playing on the screen. The streaming was immediately shut down.

It was learnt that since the High Court is in the midst of its annual vacation, only IT department staff were present. They are learnt to have started a probe into the matter to ascertain the cause. According to the IT Cell of the court, a complaint was lodged at the cyber-crime cell of the Kolkata Police. Officials said it was unprecedented.

A month back, the YouTube channel of the Supreme Court got hacked and had to be taken down. Later, it was again made functional after the problem was taken care of.