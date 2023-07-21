calcutta HC upholds lower court’s order allowing ED to collect Bhadra’s voice sample

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday upheld the order of the lower court allowing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to collect the voice sample of Sujoy Krishna Bhadra alias ‘Kalighat er kaku’ in connection with the recruitment scam investigation. Earlier, the ED had appealed before the Special CBI Court, Calcutta to collect voice sample of Bhadra which was required for investigation but Bhadra refused to provide the sample and approached the high court challenging the lower court’s decision.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh on Thursday sai that court has no right to prevent the investigation agency from collecting voice sample as evidence. However, it will be decided later whether the sample will be allowed as an evidence or not. He said as per several judgments of the Supreme Court, at this kind of stage of an investigation, the sample collection cannot be prevented.