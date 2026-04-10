Calcutta HC upholds conviction in 2015 Tiljala murder case

Kolkata: A missing pair of Adidas shoes turned into a crucial link in a murder case as the Calcutta High Court upheld the conviction of two men in the 2015 killing of a young man in Kolkata’s Tiljala.



The division bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray found that a complete chain of circumstantial evidence pointed unerringly to the accused, even in the absence of any eyewitness.

The case dates back to December 2015, when Kevin Alfred D’Silva was found dead inside a locked, under-construction building with his hands and legs tied. While the body bore signs of assault, one detail stood out — he was wearing socks, but his shoes were missing.

That detail gained significance during the investigation. The prosecution showed that the accused had sold a pair of Adidas shoes soon after the incident. The court noted that the accused offered no explanation for possessing and selling the shoes, which were identified as belonging to the victim.

Calling this a strong incriminating circumstance, the bench said the conduct of the accused after the incident helped complete the chain of evidence.

The court also relied on witnesses who placed the victim with the accused shortly before the incident inside a secluded building, inaccessible to the public. The short time gap of a few hours between this and the discovery of the body further strengthened the case.

Rejecting the defence claim that the case rested only on the “last seen together” theory, the court held that it was supported by multiple links, including recovery of the victim’s belongings and the accused’s failure to explain key facts.

While noting lapses in investigation, the bench said these were not enough to break the chain of circumstances.

Holding that the evidence formed a complete and consistent chain pointing only to the guilt of the accused, the High Court dismissed the appeal and upheld the conviction.