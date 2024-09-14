Calcutta HC rejects bail plea of Jyotipriya Mallick

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of former West Bengal Food and Supplies Minister, Jyotipriya Mallick, stating that illness cannot be a ground for bail.

This order came in the backdrop of mismatching of reports between SSKM and Command Hospital. The second report prepared by the Command Hospital showed that former Mallick’s health conditon is much better.

The report was submitted to the HC on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice Suvra Ghosh observed that the Command Hospital report indicated that Mallick’s health was much better than portrayed in the SSKM report. The judge ruled that illness could not be used as a ground for bail and directed Mallick to apply for bail on other grounds if he wished.

Mallick, who is currently incarcerated at Presidency Correctional Home, was arrested in connection with a ration corruption case. Last week, the ED appealed to the Calcutta High Court to get the former minister re-examined at a place of their choice stating that Mallick’s health condition is much better than before and it is nothing but an excuse to seek bail. Accepting their appeal the court directed that Mallick’s health examination will be done at the command hospital as prayed by the ED.

The investigating agency was directed to submit the health examination report to the court by September 11.

In his bail plea, Mallick’s lawyer had cited his deteriorating health, including chest pain and recent hospitalisation.