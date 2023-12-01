Calcutta HC refuses to pass interim order ‘prohibiting goat slaughter’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday refused to pass any interim order prohibiting goat slaughters at ‘Bolla Kali Mata Temple’ in South Dinajpur for the ‘Bolla Kali Mata Puja’ 2023.



However, since the petitioner sought for a larger relief the Court directed state and Centre to file their affidavits and the matter will be listed in March.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by an organisation named Reforms Social Welfare Foundation challenging animal sacrifices in the name of God taking place in the state and particularly sought interim orders against the proposed slaughter at the ‘Bolla Kali Mata Temple’ which is going to take place on Friday night.

Considering the PIL was filed on Thursday and taken up on Friday when the slaughtering of goats are scheduled, and that any interim order if passed would not be able to be implemented effectively, the Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya held: “However, considering the larger relief sought by the petitioner, we are inclined to entertain the writ petition.”

The Senior Standing Counsel for the state argued that the district administration has held extensive meetings with the law enforcement teams and the temple committee. Banners and hoardings have also been put up asking people to refrain from such mass animal sacrifice.

“It’s an age-old tradition…It is easier to talk here, but when thousands of people come there, the only way is to gradually change the mindset of people. The stick cannot stop this. It may create a huge law and order problem,” he stated.

“The district administration shall inform the committee members that the conditions which have been imposed during the meeting which was convened are not an empty formality but it is the responsibility of the members of the temple committee to ensure that conditions are followed in its letter and spirit. At this juncture, this is all we can observe and leave it to the authorities to ensure that the conditions imposed on the Puja committee are strictly

implemented,” the Division Bench stated.