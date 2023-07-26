Calcutta HC prohibits entry of devotees to the sanctum sanctorum of Jalpesh Temple

The Calcutta High Court in an order has stated that only members of the mandir committee, priests, and their assistants will be allowed inside the ‘Garbha Griha’ (sanctum sanctorum) of Jalpesh Mandir. Water should be poured through the designated channels that had been set up. Like last year, devotees will not be permitted to pour water on the idol by entering the sanctum sanctorum during the Shravani Mela. Instead, channels, similar to those used last year, have been set up through which the water will reach the ‘Garbha Griha.’ Devotees can witness this through giant screens that have been set up.

Last year, the single bench of the Calcutta High Court prohibited pilgrims from entering the sanctum sanctorum of the Jalpesh temple to avoid stampede and any other untoward incident from occurring owing to the huge rush.

This year, the single bench of the Calcutta High Court in Jalpaiguri, in an order on Thursday upheld the previous verdict based on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). In accordance with that verdict, on Friday morning, Mainaguri Block Development Officer, Subhra Nandi; Maynaguri Police Station IC, Tamal Das, and other police officials visited the Jalpesh temple in Maynaguri and displayed the court guidelines in the temple committee’s office.

Following this, the Jalpesh Temple Committee contested the order of the single bench in the Division Bench of the High Court in Kolkata on Monday. After the hearing on Monday, the division bench of IP Mukherjee and Bishwarup Chowdhury upheld the judgment of the single bench on Wednesday.

High Court lawyer, Pankaj Aggarwal, stated, “The division bench of Justice IP Mukherjee and Justice Bishwarup Chowdhury of the Calcutta High Court has ordered that the decision taken by the BDO of Maynaguri during the Shrabani Mela will continue. If any further decisions need to be taken, the Jalpesh Mandir Committee can discuss it with the BDO. Moreover, the Jalpesh Mandir Committee can provide suggestions in writing.”

Maynaguri BDO, Shubra Nandi, affirmed, “Steps will be taken in accordance with the High Court’s order. Water will be poured following the same rules as the previous year. Meanwhile, the construction of the channel for pouring water is almost complete and a giant screen will also be installed.”

Jalpesh Mandir Committee Secretary, Girindra Nath Dev, stated, “I have not yet received the High Court’s order, but I will comply with it accordingly.”