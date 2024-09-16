Calcutta HC orders report from state govt on animal cruelty law enforcement

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court (HC) has recently directed the West Bengal government to submit a report in the form of an affidavit on the enforcement of existing laws against animal cruelties. This order follows a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an animal rights organisation, ‘Cape Foundation’, which highlighted the rampant and unregulated breeding and sale of pets, which resulted in many dogs getting abandoned.



The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and, in particular, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding & Marketing) Rules issued in 2017 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules issued in 2018, were cited. The counsel for the petitioner submitted before the division bench of Chief Justice (CJ) T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya that despite these comprehensive rules, illegal breeding and sales of pets continue unchecked. “Dogs are being sold like vegetables by these unregistered shops,” the counsel stated.

Chief Justice Sivagnanam expressed concern, recalling videos of dogs being displayed for sale in open markets. “These people (sellers) appear to be combing the dogs throughout the day. It seems like they are combing them so hard that the skin might come off,” he remarked. The court issued a notice to the state and directed them to file a report on or before the next date of hearing, which is scheduled for

September 26.

Petitioner Radhika Bose of Cape Foundation highlighted that breeders operate in unsuitable conditions, such as bathrooms, backyards, and slum areas, and sell pets in open markets like Gallif Street. She alleged that many puppies are housed in small enclosures and subjected to unnecessary pain and suffering. Additionally, breeds like Samoyed dogs and Siberian Huskies, which are native to cold climates, are being sold despite being unsuitable for the local weather.

Bose called for strict implementation of the existing rules and inspections to curb illegal breeding and sales. “Rampant illegal breeding and illegal sales of animals should be stopped. They should be regulated by the government. There should be checks and balances, and inspections. Due to illegal breeding, a lot of animals are being abandoned on the road,” she stated. Many puppies also suffer from diseases like distemper and parvovirus due to improper breeding practices, with several dying within days of being sold.