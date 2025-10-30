Calcutta HC moved with contempt plea against Centre

Kolkata: Relatives of six Birbhum residents, who were deported to Bangladesh in June, have filed a contempt petition in the Calcutta High Court against the Centre for allegedly failing to comply with its earlier directive to bring them back within a month. The plea is likely to be heard on November 6 before the bench of Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Reetobroto Kumar Mitra, according to court records.

On September 26, the same bench had quashed the Centre’s decision to deport the six members of two families, including three children, describing the action as “illegal and arbitrary.” The court had directed the authorities to ensure their return to India within a month.

One of the deported women, Sonali, who is over nine months pregnant, remains lodged in a Bangladesh prison along with the others after being declared an illegal entrant by that country’s authorities. A Bangladesh court on September 30 reportedly recognised them as Indian citizens and asked the Indian High Commission in Dhaka to facilitate their repatriation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order. The MHA has contended that the deportation proceedings originated in Delhi, and therefore, the Calcutta High Court lacked territorial jurisdiction in the matter.

The apex court is now examining the Centre’s appeal and the legality of the deportation process, even as the families continue to await the return of their relatives.