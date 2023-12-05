Calcutta HC grants protection to BJP MLAs

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted protection against any coercive action to BJP legislators against whom FIRs on charges of insulting the national anthem were registered.



According to a news agency, Justice Jay Sengupta gave a verbal order to not arrest the BJP MLAs in the case. Justice Sengupta reportedly observed that according to the Supreme Court’s judgement, the national anthem must be announced in advance. It was observed that the start of the anthem was

not announced.

The BJP MLAs on Monday approached the High Court challenging the FIR.

Two separate complaints were lodged with Hare Street Police Station on Thursday and Friday respectively accusing some BJP MLAs of disrespecting the national anthem by chanting slogans while it was being sung by TMC MLAs at the end of their dharna movement.

On Thursday, a complaint was filed against 12 saffron party MLAs while on Friday a complaint was filed against six BJP leaders.