Calcutta HC fines state Rs 50 lakh for failing to hand over probe from CID to CBI and ED

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court (HC) on Friday imposed Rs 50 lakh penalty on the state government for failing to hand over the investigation into the alleged irregularities in a women’s cooperative society from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The cooperative society in Alipurduar district had stopped functioning after allegations were made that there was defalcation of Rs 50 crore as the depositors were not getting their money back, news agency reported. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had earlier ordered for the transfer of the probe to the central agencies and also directed for all the documents related to the case be handed over to them.

The court also gave three days for the documents to be handed over to the central agencies after which they will start the investigation.

According to a news agency, the penalty amount will have to be submitted to the registrar general of the HC within two weeks.