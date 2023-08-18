Calcutta HC directs state to take steps for immediate disbursement of money for school’s infra development

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the state to take steps for immediate disbursement of Rs 88,50,561 for the infrastructural development of West Burdwan’s Pandit Raghunath Murmu Abasik School. The state has also been directed to file a report on the next date of hearing, September 1.



In an earlier order dated July 28, Justice Biswajit Basu had directed the Additional District Inspector of Schools (S.E.) to cause an inspection of the school to ascertain the steps to be taken for improving its quality and to submit a report on Friday.

Similar reports or suggestions were also invited from the administrator and the teacher in-charge of the school.

These reports, as per the Court’s observation, suggest that steps have been taken to disburse the benefit of ten years ‘Career Advancement Scheme’ to the petitioner and the issue would be addressed soon.

According to the Court, the next part of the report stated that the school is seriously lacking infrastructures. The report further stated that to develop the infrastructure of the school, the additional district magistrate on January 20, had requisitioned a total sum of Rs 88,50,561 to the state Tribal Development department.

The matter is with regards to the boarding school for the children of the members of the Scheduled Tribe community. The teacher in-charge of the school had earlier informed the Court that the health of the school has been severely affected due to the lack of proper infrastructure, teaching staffs and other related facilities and she has failed to bring any change in the situation despite her best efforts. The administrator of the school, in tune with the teacher in-charge, had also expressed his

concern about the students of the school.