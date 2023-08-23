Calcutta HC directs state to file affidavit in plea over communal violence on I-Day

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the state to file an affidavit in connection with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Suvendu Adhikari alleging “desecration of the national flag by members of a certain community” at a government school in Bansaberia.



The division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya directed the state to file affidavits in the matter.

“Forget about who has filed this PIL, isn’t it a disgrace that the desecration of the flag has happened?

The flag code has been amended so that everyone who hoists it has to respect it according to the norms as laid down. It is not permissible to give every issue a political colour. It was a public occasion and many people would’ve seen the incident.

Merely because you close your eyes it cannot become dark. State needs to make a proper statement,” the bench remarked orally.

The advocate general for the state submitted that cognisance of the offences alleged were taken and proceedings were initiated against 31 people for the same.

Taking note of the submissions, the bench directed the state to submit a report in the form of an affidavit addressing the issues raised.

The matter will be next heard on September 5.