Calcutta HC asks ED not to take coercive action against Abhishek

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court, on Friday, directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to take any coercive action against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the alleged recruitment case.



However, the court refused to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed by ED against Banerjee.

The matter was heard by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh. The court observed that the evidence produced was not sufficient to warrant Banerjee’s arrest.

At the same time, the court observed that a probe against him in connection with the alleged recruitment corruption case will continue.

Following the direction of the court, Trinamool Congress jumped to the defence of Banerjee, claiming that this proved that he was being harassed by the Central probe agencies who did not have a shred of evidence against him.

Party’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh remarked that Banerjee has repeatedly said that he has not done anything wrong and that if it is proved he has, then he himself shall accept any punishment awarded to him. “The direction of the court echoes Banerjee’s words,” he remarked.

He further said that this also proves that the BJP was just attacking Abhishek with political motives. “Intention is to keep on maligning him to destroy his political career”, he said, adding that TMC condemns this.

On Thursday, Abhishek told reporters in Delhi: “I was called four times by ED and once by CBI. My wife was summoned four times. I have now stopped giving any importance to the central probe agencies.”