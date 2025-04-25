Calcutta Chamber of Commerce hosts spl session on market growth

Kolkata: The Calcutta Chamber of Commerce, one of India’s oldest and most respected trade bodies established in 1830, hosted a special session focused on the opportunities for MSMEs and SMEs through IPOs, with a keynote address by Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director & CEO of BSE Limited.

The event began with a warm welcome address by Hari Shankar Halwasiya, president of the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce. He extended a respectful welcome to Ramamurthy. The gathering also included senior chamber members Anant Saharia, Sr. vice-president and Annurag Jhunjhunwala, vice-president, along with distinguished guests, media representatives and members from across the business community.

In his address, Halwasiya highlighted the pivotal role played by MSMEs and SMEs in India’s economy — contributing nearly 30 per cent to the GDP and playing a significant role in exports and employment generation. He underscored how SME IPOs provide an effective path for small businesses to raise capital, expand operations and foster innovation, all while offering investors a unique opportunity to diversify their portfolios.

He further elaborated on India’s dedicated SME IPO platforms — BSE SME and NSE Emerge — which cater specifically to the needs of smaller enterprises with lower thresholds for investment and turnover, simplified disclosure requirements and greater retail participation. Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director & CEO of BSE Limited, stated: “Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are a vital force in India’s economic landscape. At BSE, we are committed to empowering these businesses to grow and access capital.

I encourage SMEs to dream big, embrace strong governance and consider listing as a path to creating long-term value. However, with growth must come integrity — credibility is non-negotiable. As regulations evolve, it’s essential for SMEs to move forward with responsibility and vision.” The event also celebrated the legacy of BSE Ltd, which marked its 150th anniversary on April 17.