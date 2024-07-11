Calcutta Boys’ School hosts inter-school fest ‘Concord 2024’

Kolkata: Every year, students of Calcutta Boys’ School (CBS) wait with bated breath for Concord, the city’s oldest inter-school fest. The 42nd edition of Concord in 2024 saw participation from 21 schools across West Bengal, with students engaging in over 35 events.

The three-day inter-school fest concluded recently at Kalamandir. Just like the inaugural event, the closing ceremony was filled with fun. At the inaugural programme, Debashis Dutta, CII, Secretary Mohun Bagan Club, was the chief guest. The closing ceremony saw the presence of Bengali actress Devlina Kumar and RJ Somak Ghosh, adding glamour to the event. At Kalamandir, the Concord fest ended with a lively performance by Bollywood playback singer Laksya Kapoor. Students from different schools also entertained the gathering with western dance, a fashion show, and a band performance. The event wrapped up with an awards ceremony to recognise the participants. The three-day event came to a mega end with La Martiniere for Boys winning Concord 2024 and DPS Newtown as the runner-up.

“The main objective of Concord is to develop camaraderie and friendship among the students, who otherwise would not be able to meet each other.

Way back in 1983 when there were no school programmes as such, each school had their own concerts wherein children would get a chance to go upon the stage. But then, we thought of bringing all children together on a common platform. Concord is not about showcasing talent, but forging friendship for a lifetime,” said Raja McGee, Principal & Secretary, CBS.

The event was also designed for the students to exhibit their talent in sports and performing arts. Students showcased their mastery in chess, football, basketball, visual poetry slam, moot court, beatboxing, IPL auction, fan fiction drama and many more.