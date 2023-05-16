Cal University teachers’ body raises concern over absence of permanent V-C

KOLKATA: Calcutta University Teachers’ Association (CUTA) on Monday raised concerns over the absence of any permanent Vice-Chancellor of the university and the stalling of faculty members' promotion.

"CU has not had a permanent V-C since October 2022, not even an officiating one since April 20, 2023," CUTA representatives stated.

According to CUTA, there is a growing trend of assigning teaching faculty members to non-appointing positions in the university.

They said due to the inexperience of these teaching faculty in administrative positions, the decision-making process is suffering.

They also brought up the matter of the promotion of faculty members, which has been blocked since the Chancellor's nominee, who is needed to be on the evaluation committee, has not been recommended by the

Chancellor's office.