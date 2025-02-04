Cal Univ to withhold UG 1st semester results for students sans ABC ID

Kolkata: Calcutta University (CU) has declared that it will withhold the first semester examination results of undergraduate students who fail to submit their Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) ID within the stipulated deadline.

The university introduced the ABC system in the 2024-2025 academic session. CU officials revealed that many students enrolled in various undergraduate courses at affiliated colleges do not have an ABC ID, which is required for uploading results to the government portal. In response, the university decided to allow these students to sit for their first semester exams, provided they submit their ABC ID at a later date. However, CU has made it clear that the results will not be published without the submission of the ID.

Initially, over 6,000 students were reported to lack an ABC ID, though the number has since reduced. CU Registrar Debasis Das explained: “Students create their ABC ID, but some face issues like not having an Aadhaar card or a mobile number unlinked to Aadhaar, which prevents them from registering. We are allowing them to sit for exams with the understanding that they will submit their ABC ID promptly. Failure to do so will result in withheld results.” This condition will be mentioned on the admit cards.

To facilitate this, CU will compile a list of students without ABC IDs and assign provisional registration numbers. Colleges are required to collect an undertaking from these students, stating that they will not receive their registration certificates or results until they submit the ABC ID before enrolling for the second semester exams.

Failure to meet the deadline will lead to the cancellation of provisional registration numbers, CU warned. The university has urged principals, vice-principals and teacher in-charges at all affiliated colleges to ensure compliance with this directive.