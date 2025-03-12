Cal Univ to scrap rule barring SACTs, guest teachers from evaluating PG answer scripts

Kolkata: The Calcutta University has decided to amend its recently-announced examination reforms for postgraduate (PG) courses, which stated that state-aided college teachers (SACTs) and guest teachers would not be allowed to evaluate answer scripts.

The reforms, based on decisions from the February 28 syndicate meeting, were issued in a notification signed by Registrar Debasish Das on March 4. The notification specified that SACTs and guest teachers would not be allowed to evaluate answer scripts or serve as examiners.

Additionally, PG examinations would be conducted in common centres designated by the university, with invigilators drawn from both in-house university departments and affiliated undergraduate (UG) college departments.

However, the exclusion of SACTs and guest lecturers from the evaluation process sparked widespread protests. Following discussions between representatives of the College and University Teachers’ Association of Bengal (CUTAB) and interim vice-chancellor (V-C) Shanta Dutta Dey on Monday, the university decided to withdraw these provisions.

University officials confirmed that points three and four of the newly-issued regulations would be scrapped. As per the existing 2018 regulations, only full-time university teachers and guest lecturers were permitted to set question papers and evaluate PG answer scripts. Since the new provisions were deemed redundant, they will be removed and revised regulations will be published soon.

Meanwhile, discontent persists within the university. Three college principals, Tilak Chatterjee of Rishi Bankim Sardar College, Sunanda Goenka of Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College and Anupama Choudhury of Bagbazar Women’s College, have resigned from the syndicate, alleging that college-related issues are not being adequately discussed. Another principal has expressed his intention to resign but has not yet submitted his resignation.