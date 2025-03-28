Cal Nat’l Med Hosp gives fresh lease of life to woman with heart blockage

Kolkata: The Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) has given a fresh lease of life to a woman who was brought to the hospital with heart blockage from Canning State General Hospital. The woman who had serious complications gave

birth to a child.

When the patient was initially taken to Canning Hospital, the doctors there got scared as the patient’s heart rate was below 40. The patient was shifted to the CNMCH. ECG was performed at the patient at the Cardiology department and it was found that the patient was suffering second degree heart blockage. The patient was in such a situation that she could have faced a heart attack. Temporary pacemaker was installed on the patient at the hospital. As the patient was brought out of danger, she was taken to the operation theatre and the woman gave birth to a child. The infant and the mother are alright.

Earlier this month, the CNMCH carried out a similar c-section on a woman, a critical patient with heart related ailments who successfully gave birth to a child.

Moumita Barman (26), a resident of Balurghat, got married a year ago.