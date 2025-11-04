Cal High Court junks bail pleas in ‘Banglar Shiksha’ portal fraud case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of five accused in a fraud case involving the manipulation of bank details on a state education portal, observing that the materials on record point to a “well-organised racket” that siphoned off government funds meant for students.

Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das noted that the accused allegedly hacked into the Banglar Shiksha portal and substituted the bank account details of genuine students with those of fake or hired account holders, enabling illegal withdrawals of sanctioned funds under a state-run student assistance scheme.

The court observed that the fraud spanned multiple schools and relied on several internet connections to carry out the transactions, indicating a coordinated and deliberate criminal operation. The investigation has reportedly linked the accused to specific subscriber records and mobile numbers used during the commission of the crime.

Justice Das also took into account the fact that several of the accused have prior criminal records, including cyber-crime cases, and held that granting bail at this stage could jeopardise the investigation. The court said there was a “reasonable apprehension” that the accused might abscond, tamper with evidence, or influence witnesses if released.

Noting that a total of 57 witnesses had been listed by the prosecution and that 23 are set to be examined from November 7, the court said continued custody was necessary for a fair trial.

Dismissing the bail petitions, the bench directed that the trial proceed expeditiously and allowed parties to obtain urgent certified copies of the order if required.