Cal High Court advocate Sourav Chunder joins TMC, targets BJP

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court advocate Sourav Chunder on Thursday joined the Trinamool Congress, launching sharp criticism against the BJP and a former judge while explaining his decision to enter active politics.



Chunder formally joined the party at Trinamool Bhavan in the presence of senior party leader and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. On the occasion, Bhattacharya handed over the party flag to Chunder, welcoming him into the party fold.

Welcoming the new entrant, Bhattacharya said that people from various sections of society are increasingly coming forward, inspired by the developmental initiatives undertaken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She said Chunder’s decision to join the party reflects the growing support for the Trinamool Congress among young professionals and members of civil society.

Speaking after joining the party, Chunder launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the party of undermining democratic institutions like ED, CBI and attempting to influence the judiciary.

He also criticised a former judge, alleging that certain individuals were acting in ways that raised serious concerns about the neutrality of institutions.

Chunder said that he was inspired by Mamata Banerjee’s governance model and her commitment to protecting constitutional values and democratic principles. According to him, these ideals motivated him to step into public life and associate himself with the Trinamool Congress.

Beyond his professional credentials, Sourav also comes from a distinguished family lineage. He is a descendant of Raja Rajendra Mullick of Kolkata’s iconic Marble Palace and belongs to the well-known business family of Subal Chand Chunder.

Party leaders expressed confidence that Chunder’s legal expertise and public experience would strengthen the party’s efforts in the coming days.