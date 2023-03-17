Cal HC warns of cancelling all appnts if deemed necessary

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday reprimanded the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) for allegedly not giving marks to candidates of classes XI-XII teacher recruitment exam even after the court’s order. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha has summoned WBSSC chairman Siddhartha Majumder in court on Friday along with a report.

In 2011, 83 people had filed a case alleging that for classes XI-XII teacher recruitment exam, the questions were out of syllabus. The Calcutta High Court in June last year had ordered the Commission to award the required marks to the candidates. It has been claimed that the WBSSC has failed to do so and hence Justice Mantha expressed dissatisfaction with the Commission. Justice Mantha also warned the Commission that the court can reject all the appointments if deemed necessary.

Meanwhile, a case was filed in the Calcutta High Court challenging Section 17 of the School Service Commission Act. According to this section, the Commission has the power to cancel recommendation of any candidate in case any mistake has been made by the applicant or the Commission in giving the recommendation. The hearing of this case is scheduled to take place on April 3.