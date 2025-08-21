Cal HC upholds man’s life term for burning in-law alive

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has upheld the conviction and life sentence of Sabyasachi Roy, alias Rana Roy, for setting his sister-in-law Priya Laha on fire at her Bolpur residence in 2015, dismissing his appeal and affirming the trial court’s ruling.

A Division Bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray confirmed the October 7, 2015 judgment of the Additional Sessions Judge, Bolpur, which sentenced Roy to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to the prosecution, on April 13, 2015, around 2.30 pm, Roy arrived at Priya’s home on a motorcycle, doused her with kerosene and set her ablaze in front of her minor daughter, Ankita. Hearing cries, Priya’s brother-in-law, Nayan Kumar Laha, rushed in and saw the accused ignite her with a matchstick. Neighbours caught hold of Roy while his motorcycle (WB 54B/5780) was seized. Priya, who suffered over 90 per cent burns, died in hospital later that day. An FIR was registered the same day at Bolpur Police Station. The investigating officer collected seized items, including a kerosene jar, a burnt lighter and a broom from the scene.

The charge sheet was filed on July 12, 2015, and charges framed on August 29, 2015. The trial court convicted Roy after examining 13 witnesses. In appeal, the defence argued that Priya had committed suicide, possibly linked to a Rs 50,000 insurance policy, and pointed to lapses such as non-recovery of a matchbox, confusion over whether the incident took place in the verandah or the ‘thakurghar’, and contradictions among witnesses. Roy also claimed false implication due to past animosity over a marriage proposal.

The High Court, however, found the testimonies of Priya’s brother-in-law and daughter “coherent, cogent and consistent” and said their presence was natural.

The Bench noted that the medical evidence of ante-mortem (before death) burns with kerosene traces supported the prosecution’s case. It held that investigative lapses did not weaken the direct evidence and dismissed the suicide theory as speculative.

The judges also observed that Roy’s evasive answers under Section 313 CrPC added weight to the prosecution case. Concluding that guilt had been proved beyond reasonable doubt, the court dismissed the appeal and upheld the life term.