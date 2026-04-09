Cal HC grants bail to Sarada chief Sudipta Sen

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court granted bail to Saradha Group chairman Sudipta Sen, citing his 13-year detention without trial as punitive and a violation of his right to a speedy trial. The bench noted administrative failures: missing original case records and delayed mandatory documents stalled proceedings.



Criticising the “systemic collapse” of the trial machinery, the court observed that Sen had already secured bail in 387 of 389 cases, and prolonged incarceration exceeded maximum penalties. Considering his age, health issues, and low trial prospects, bail was granted under strict conditions, including movement restrictions, reporting obligations, and a ban on financial activities, with directives to reconstruct records promptly.