Cal HC forms committee to streamline work amid SIR duty

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has constituted a committee and issued administrative directions to ensure smooth judicial functioning after several judicial officers were engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process pursuant to a Supreme Court order.



In a notification, the High Court constituted a committee to look after interim arrangements for shifting matters of interim relief or urgent nature to alternative courts, or matters incidental thereto. The step was taken to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court’s order dated February 20, 2026 passed in a batch of writ petitions concerning the SIR exercise.

The committee comprises Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty, Justice Arijit Banerjee, Registrar General Nabanita Ray, Registrar (Judicial Service) Raju Mukherjee and Joint Registrar-cum-Secretary to the Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Das. It will oversee the temporary redistribution of urgent matters so that regular judicial work is not hampered.

In a separate communication issued, Registrar (Judicial Service) Raju Mukherjee forwarded a list of officers who will remain in charge of courts dealing with cases under the NDPS Act, POCSO Act and other Special Acts during the SIR process. The communication was addressed to the Principal Secretary, Judicial Department, Government of West Bengal, requesting the issuance of appropriate notifications empowering the detailed officers to take up matters under the Special Acts.

The enclosed list names Additional District Judges, Fast Track Court judges and Special Court judges across districts including Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Dakshin Dinajpur, Hooghly, Howrah, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, Purulia, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South Dinajpur, South 24-Parganas, Jhargram and Kalimpong.

The communication described the matter as “extremely urgent” and sought immediate action to prevent disruption of proceedings under special statutes during the SIR period.