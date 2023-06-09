Cal HC directs SEC to respond to plea seeking more time

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday observed that the time period for candidates to file their nominations for the Panchayat polls is inadequate. The SEC have been asked to file their reply in the form of a report on June 12.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha on Thursday had announced that the Panchayat polls in the state will be held on July 8, in a single phase while the counting will be held on July 11. Addressing a press conference, Sinha announced that the public notice inviting nominations for election by the district Panchayat election officer will be made on June 9. The last date of filing nomination is June 15 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 20.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya were hearing the case filed by the Opposition on Friday.

“Prima facie, we are of the view that the time limit fixed in the notification is inadequate,” the court observed while adding: “This, in our view, would appear to be hurrying up the process which needs to be reconsidered by the State Election Commission.”

The Bench also directed: “So far, as ensuring free and fair polls, it goes without saying that right from the stage of filing of nomination till the counting of votes and publishing results the entire process should be videographed and the said video footages have to be protected and preserved and the duty lies with the State Election Commission in this regard.” The petitioners had asked for deployment of Central forces. The court called for a response from the SEC on the matter. “With regard to the deployment of Central forces, if in the opinion of the State Election Commission it would augur well to seek for deployment of Central forces so that the State Police Force can work along with the Central forces so as to preserve and maintain law and order situation, it is for the State Election Commission to take a decision in that regard,” the Bench stated.