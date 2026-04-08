Cal HC Bar suspends Mofakkerul Islam over Malda incident

Kolkata: The Bar Association of the Calcutta High Court has unanimously resolved to suspend advocate Mofakkerul Islam from its membership over his alleged role in the gherao of judicial officers in Malda during electoral revision duty and will seek his de-enrolment.



Adopting a resolution at an urgent general body meeting, the association condemned the April 1 incident at Kaliachak, where seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage for over nine hours during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work.

It described the episode as a “cowardly and dastardly attack” on the judiciary, accompanied by hooliganism and harassment.

The resolution alleged that the incident was triggered by “provocative statements” made by a member of the Bar during SIR, and said the acts were intended to spread a terror message across the state. It criticised the police administration for acting as a “mere spectator” while the situation continued unchecked.

Naming Islam as a principal perpetrator and instigator, the association said his conduct was contrary to the ethics of the profession.

It has suspended him pending the conclusion of criminal proceedings and initiated disciplinary steps for his expulsion, while resolving to approach the Bar Council of West Bengal for his de-enrolment.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the incident in a suo motu case, invoking Article 142 and directing transfer of all 12 FIRs to the agency. Flagging serious lapses by local police, the court has empowered the NIA to register fresh cases and report to a designated court in Kolkata.