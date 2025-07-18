Cal HC allows processions ahead of TMC’s Martyrs’ Day rally on July 21, except during 8-11 am

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed processions ahead of the Trinamool Congress' Martyrs' Day rally on July 21 in Kolkata, except between 8 am and 11 am.

The court directed that all processions within Kolkata police jurisdiction will be allowed till 8 am on that day, and an hour will be granted thereafter for settling the crowd near Victoria House at Esplanade in the heart of the city.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed that from 9 am to 11 am, the police will ensure there is no traffic congestion on roads leading to the Calcutta High Court and within five km of the central business district in Kolkata.

The processions can continue thereafter from 11 am, the court directed.

The court, hearing a petition seeking that there is no disruption of traffic movement on July 21, directed the Kolkata police commissioner to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Justice Ghosh directed the state to file an affidavit in opposition to the contentions of the petitioner by August 22 and reply by the petitioner within September 4.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta, representing the West Bengal government, prayed for a stay of the order, but the court refused the prayer.

During the hearing of the petition, the TMC's lawyer stated that there would be a gathering of approximately 10 lakh people, the court noted.

Regarding the huge assembly of people on July 21, the TMC's lawyer claimed that the petitioners approached the court to jeopardise the annual Martyrs' Day programme with a political motive.

The Martyrs' Day rally is held every year by the Mamata Banerjee-led party in commemoration of a 1993 police firing at protestors of the Congress, of which she was then the youth wing leader.

The AG stated before the court during the arguments that the commissioner of Kolkata Police, in a notification, said that movement of traffic will be regulated and not stopped along some roads from 4 am to 9 pm in view of the rally.

He said that restrictions on traffic movement are imposed for other political events of various hues and also during VIP movement like that of the Prime Minister or the President.

Holding that the commissioner of police is a government servant, the court said that he "ought to take a rational approach.

Maintaining that the KP is very efficient, the AG claimed that the traffic movement in Kolkata is better than in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The petitioner alleged that the city police maintained double standards while granting permission to other organisations for their programmes in the city, citing traffic congestion and public inconvenience and law and order.

The AG questioned the maintainability of the petition, claiming that the petitioner has no locus standi.