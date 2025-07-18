Cal HC allows BJP rally in Siliguri on July 21

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the BJP to hold a rally and meeting in Siliguri on July 21, the same day the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is scheduled to hold its annual mega Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata.

The court directed that the rally and meeting could be held between 11 am and 5 pm and that police would ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, while allowing the BJP’s plea, imposed several restrictions.

“Not more than 10,000 people can attend the event,” the court ruled, adding that “each group participating in the rally should be limited to 100 people.”

The BJP had planned a rally to Uttarkanya, the state’s North Bengal secretariat in Siliguri, but the court directed that it be held at a ground at Chunabhatti.

The party approached the HC after police denied permission to hold the procession via a specific route. The state government had argued that possible congestion could occur as large numbers of people would be travelling to Kolkata for the TMC’s programme.

The state contended that there may be a possibility of congestion at certain points on July 21, as a large number of people would be proceeding towards Kolkata for the TMC rally. The court said that since the rally is scheduled in Kolkata, presumably the participants would reach the state capital by the time this rally is to be held in Siliguri.