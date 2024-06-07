Cal HC allows affected people to submit poll violence plaints with DGP

Kolkata: Expressing concern over alleged post-poll violence in certain areas of Bengal following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday issued a directive allowing affected people to submit complaints to the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) via e-mail. The order came following a petition in the high court seeking direction to police to ensure protection to opposition party workers in the wake of alleged post-poll violence in some places of the state following the elections. The court cautioned that if the state machinery fails to protect the lives and property of the citizens, appropriate orders will be passed on the next date of hearing. The division bench presided by Justice Kausik Chanda said the matter will be taken up for hearing again after 10 days.

The bench, also directed that complaints can be e-mailed to the DGP by persons allegedly affected by incidents of post-poll violence, apart from the normal process under the CrPC. It directed that in the event the complaints disclose any cognizable offence, the DGP will immediately direct the police station concerned to register an FIR under relevant provisions of law.