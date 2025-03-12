Cal HC 3rd highest in case disposal: Justice Joymalya Bagchi

Kolkata: During his farewell speech on Thursday, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who has been appointed as Supreme Court judge, said that as per data of the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) Calcutta High Court has the third highest disposal of cases in the recent past while its Information Technology (IT) team is taking great strides in putting AI technology to use for better efficiency.

Justice Bagchi said: “The IT team of our court is taking great strides in developing cloud storage technology, providing free Wi-Fi to members of the Bar and litigants. It is in the process of developing an AI Chatbot for dissemination of legal knowledge and information”.

He added: “The other aspect is of legal aid to the indigents where also this court is not far behind. We have 292 empallened lawyers where a large section are women. We have a specially-abled lawyer who is also a member of the panel. We have designated senior advocates to fight criminal cases, particularly death references.”

Justice Bagchi emphasised: “The act of the court is not an act in isolation. We do not write poetry, we write judgments. When we seek to write judgements it is the active role and advice of counsel of senior advocates and other advocates who enrich us in our pursuit of justice. The senior advocates of this court have a great legacy to serve the nation in various capacities and are known throughout the country if not the world”.

For the junior advocates, he said: “It is always a challenge to join a profession which does not have a fallback option but bear in mind it is simply hard work which will take you to the pinnacle of success. You must always understand that even in a crowded profession as that of law there are very few who are at the top and it is not reserved for people who have lawyers as family members or judges in relations. It is only for those who succeed in the distilling process and the gruelling path of hard work and commitment to success. Never lose heart and fight to the end of your life”.