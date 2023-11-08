Cake mixing ceremony held at Montana Vista

Christmas Cake Mixing event was organised at Montana Vista, Siliguri on Wednesday. Several women participated in the ceremony.

Surrounded by the vibrant hues of Tutti Frooti and the invigorating zest of orange peel, participants gathered around the poolside as they embarked on a culinary adventure to create a symphony of flavours that will tantalise taste buds and ignite holiday spirit in people.

They combined the finest ingredients, from the plump richness of dry cherry and black raisins to the delightful crunch of cashew nuts and the comforting sweetness of Morabba, crafting not just a delectable cake but also a tapestry of shared moments and cherished memories. The City Head, Rakesh Ranjan said: “Embracing the warmth of the holiday season, we are delighted to organise a Christmas cake mixing ceremony at Montana Vista. As we gather to mix together the finest ingredients, we not only create a delectable cake but also blend the spirit of togetherness and joy.”