Cabinet reshuffle: CM takes direct charge of Law & IT depts

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reshuffled responsibilities within the state Cabinet.

Sources at Nabanna said the Law Department has been removed from Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak’s charge and will now be overseen directly by the Chief Minister.

“Ghatak will henceforth oversee only the Labour Department. The Law Department, which had long been under his charge, will now come directly under the control of the Chief Minister,” said a Nabanna official on conditions of anonymity.

According to sources, Banerjee has also taken charge of the state Information Technology and Electronics ( IT & E ) department. The charge was with Babul Supriyo, who is now a Rajya Sabha elect MP of Trinamool Congress.

As per the rules, he cannot be in charge of any government department because of his recent position.