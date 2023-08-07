Cabinet nod to set up commission to regulate fee structure in pvt schools

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Monday approved the setting up of West Bengal Private School Regulatory Commission to determine the fee to be collected by the private schools and to recommend the same to the state government.



The Commission will hear complaints about the collection of excess fees by private schools and make recommendations and take other action with the approval of the state government in the educational interest of students.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an administrative review meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar in April had directed Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to examine the feasibility of setting up such a Commission. The Chief Minister’s directions came after state Education minister Bratya Basu brought before her notice that several private schools in the state are not following certain directions of the Education department. There have been many instances when the private school authorities and the guardians have been at loggerheads, particularly over an alleged arbitrary increase of tuition fees.

The commission will be headed by the Retired High Court Judge to be appointed by the state Government with Commissioner School Education, Director SCERT (State Council of Educational Research & Training), President of state Primary Education Board, President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and President of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education as ex officio members. Besides, two eminent educationists nominated by the minister-in-Charge of the School Education department and one representative each from CBSE and CISCE would be members. The Commission may co-opt any other person as a member with the prior approval of the state government.

The model will be the same as the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission which is responsible for addressing disputes in connection with private hospitals.